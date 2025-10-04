Cam Newton Drops Surprising Shedeur Sanders Take

Shedeur Sanders continues to generate significant attention as one of the league’s most discussed rookies.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently added to that conversation by comparing Sanders to Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

McCarthy opened the 2025 season as Minnesota’s starter but has missed two consecutive games and will remain out for Week 5 against Cleveland.

Newton made a bold statement suggesting that Sanders is already a better quarterback than McCarthy.

“When I saw J.J. McCarthy go Top 10, a first-round pick. I said, Shedeur Sanders is better than J.J. McCarthy, TODAY! That’s just my honest opinion,” Newton said on his 4th and 1 podcast.

McCarthy has shown flashes of high-level talent but also stretches where he looked unprepared for NFL action.

His true ceiling remains uncertain at this stage, which is precisely the point Newton highlighted about both young quarterbacks.

Sanders’ fifth-round draft position didn’t fully reflect his college résumé at Colorado, where he delivered an outstanding season before falling due to circumstances beyond pure talent evaluation.

Minnesota hopes McCarthy develops with time, allowing the game to slow down while matching his physical tools with improved mental processing.

He possesses the arm strength and athleticism to grow into a long-term starter if given proper development opportunities.

Newton’s belief that Sanders is currently ahead carries weight given his experience evaluating quarterback talent.

Sanders has reportedly kept his focus entirely on football, aiming to prove himself through performance rather than headlines or outside noise.

At some point this season, Sanders will likely receive his opportunity under center for Cleveland.

When that moment arrives and the Browns hand him his first NFL start, attention from national media and social platforms will be intense.

For Cleveland, the hope extends beyond buzz to finding genuine stability at the position.

