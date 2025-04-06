Cam Newton Rips Browns Owner For Comments About Deshaun Watson

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson a few years ago has been a disaster, as he and his fully guaranteed $230 million contract have delivered just 19 starts and 19 passing touchdowns over three years.
He is now unlikely to suit up in 2025 after tearing his Achilles for a second time, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently labeled the trade a “big swing-and-miss” while implying that Watson won’t play for the team again.
Cam Newton recently ripped the team for these comments on his show, 4th and 1, saying:
“This ain’t the first time somebody has made or spent a lot of money on a quarterback, and it didn’t pan out. I just hate that it’s just Deshaun Watson. You can go down the line of quarterbacks in the past that has gotten the bag and didn’t pan out.”