Cam Newton Rips Browns Owner For Comments About Deshaun Watson

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson a few years ago has been a disaster, as he and his fully guaranteed $230 million contract have delivered just 19 starts and 19 passing touchdowns over three years.

He is now unlikely to suit up in 2025 after tearing his Achilles for a second time, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently labeled the trade a “big swing-and-miss” while implying that Watson won’t play for the team again.

Cam Newton recently ripped the team for these comments on his show, 4th and 1, saying:

“If the Atlanta Falcons ain’t gonna admit just like this owner admitted, I don’t like it,” Newton said. “Because I don’t like how they throwing on Deshaun Watson, bro. I really don’t. I’m ready for the Atlanta Falcons to admit that they effed up the whole Kirk Cousins situation.”

Newton went on to add that he hates that things have turned out this way for Watson.

“This ain’t the first time somebody has made or spent a lot of money on a quarterback, and it didn’t pan out. I just hate that it’s just Deshaun Watson. You can go down the line of quarterbacks in the past that has gotten the bag and didn’t pan out.”

It’s unlikely the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank would make these kinds of remarks about Cousins at some point because he at least gave them a full season of work and didn’t cost $230 million or multiple first-round draft picks.

He also didn’t come with the baggage that Watson did, so it’s no secret why Haslam would be more comfortable piling on Watson, given his offseason issues and the fans’ overwhelming sentiment towards him at this point.

It’s unclear what is next for Watson or the Browns, but it’s a safe bet that Cleveland will select a new QB at some point in the upcoming draft.

The Browns have ten picks, including No. 2 overall, which could be used to take Shedeur Sanders if they decide they like him enough.

No matter who it is, Haslam’s comments all but solidified that Watson is done in Cleveland, and everyone within the organization should now look forward to whoever is going to be the next QB1.

