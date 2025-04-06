Browns Had Workout With Intriguing RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball after an atrocious 3-14 2024 season, but the offense is more of an issue after ranking dead last in the NFL with just 15.2 points per game this past year.

There are needs everywhere on offense, particularly at running back, where Nick Chubb has left for free agency and is in line to be replaced in the draft.

Cleveland has ten picks in the upcoming draft and is likely to use at least one of them on a running back.

The Browns recently had a workout with an intriguing prospect in Ball State RB Braelon Sloan, who recently interviewed with Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

.@BallStateFB RB Braelon Sloan has consecutive seasons of 40+ catches and 400+ receiving yards. Quick Pro Day meeting with #Patriots. #Bears + #Browns put him through successful workout. Met with two #Colts scouts.@TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/IIbyBRSSy2 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2025

Melo asked him about his Pro Day, where he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and put up 20 reps on the bench press, and Sloan mentioned the various teams he met with.

“I briefly met with scouts from the New England Patriots. The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns oversaw my workout. I spoke to them right after the workout. They were happy with my workout. I met with two scouts from the Indianapolis Colts as well.”

Sloan had a career-high 150 carries for just 597 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season at Ball State after spending the first three years of his college career at Eastern Kentucky.

He projects more as a receiving back at the next level, so he could serve as a solid Day Three pick for the Browns instead of a guy who can be looked at as a potential Chubb replacement.

Chubb’s replacement could come at the top of the second round, while Sloan could also be selected as a complementary back since this backfield could certainly use more than one new weapon.

