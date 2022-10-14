Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Can Deion Jones Make A Difference For The Browns?

Can Deion Jones Make A Difference For The Browns?

By

Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions makes a catch against Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns defense is looking for answers since they lost Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending injury.

They think the answer can be found in linebacker Deion Jones.

Jones, who the team got from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade, is filling Walker’s position starting this Sunday.

However, the question is if he can make a difference to a Browns defense that’s struggling to stop the run.

Is this trade for him going to help the Browns, or will it become another disastrous trade for the team?

 

Browns’ Hope To Find A Rejuvenated Jones In Cleveland

When Jones came into the league as a rookie in 2016, he made an impact with the Falcons.

His play during the 2017 season saw him getting a Pro Bowl bid, as he had 138 tackles and three interceptions that season.

However, an injury in 2018 to his foot put him on the injury reserve.

While his 2021 season was solid in some aspects, he’s been on the sidelines during 2022 with a shoulder surgery he had during the off-season.

But with him hitting the field with the Browns, they are hoping to find a rejuvenated Jones.

With his return from injury, the Browns are hoping they found a solid linebacker for cheap.

However, a deeper dive into his last two seasons might show he’s not the answer for the Browns.

 

Jones Suffered A Hit In His PFF Grade During 2020 And 2021

Jones was someone who had an odd 2021 season.

While his tackling numbers were solid that season, as he had 137 tackles, his PFF grade was awful.

However, the decline started in 2020, where his PFF grade was 68.7.

With him showing decline, and coming off a shoulder surgery, he might not be that answer the Browns currently need on defense.

But there is hope for him, as he’s shown dominance previously in his career.

While his first start with the Browns will be the first NFL action of 2022 for him, he’s in high hopes that he can produce for his new team.

 

Jones Can Make An Impact If His Shoulder Is Ready After His Surgery

Jones can easily make an impact with his new team, as he’s hungry to prove himself with his new team.

However, his shoulder surgery might cause him to take caution with his return to football action.

He might not go all out in his first NFL game since his surgery.

If he does this, Browns fans won’t see him making the impact they desire from him.

But according to Jones, his shoulder has been ready to go for a while.

Now it comes down to him learning the Browns playbook, which he’s diving into already.

While fans might not see an immediate impact from Jones, as he’s learning a new playbook, there’s hope for him.

He’s got the pedigree to be a force on the defensive front for Cleveland.

If he’s a quick learner, Browns fans might see this trade pay off sooner rather than later.

For the Browns defense, who gave up 238 rushing yards last Sunday, soon can’t come fast enough.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Patriots
David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Can David Njoku Make His First Pro Bowl This Season?
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/14/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Versus Patriots

No more pages to load