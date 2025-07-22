Chad Johnson Calls Out Browns Reporter Over QB Claim

As the Cleveland Browns training camp unfolds, the picture of who will start under center in Week 1 remains far from clear, with vastly different assessments of the situation.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot has maintained that Kenny Pickett holds a slight edge in the competition, pointing to his early impressions during camp sessions.

However, that perspective faces direct contradiction from an unexpected source.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson offered a completely different take during an appearance on the Nightcap podcast, suggesting the real frontrunner might not be who most people expect.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors. I talk to the people that play on the team. I know what it looks like, they’re telling me.”

Johnson mentioned that although Pickett is rumored to be the starter, he believes Joe Flacco will actually get the start.

“Now, who’s going to be behind him if anything goes wrong or when things start to go wrong? My guess is it’s going to be the best person, most polished, with the most success behind him. That would be #12, and that’s Brother Sanders. No disrespect to Dillon Gabriel or Kenny Pickett.”

Johnson’s comments bring attention to the underlying dynamics within the Browns locker room, where player perspectives might differ from public reporting.

His assertion that Joe Flacco remains the true frontrunner contradicts the narrative surrounding Pickett’s early camp performance.

The situation becomes even more intriguing when considering Shedeur Sanders, who currently sits fourth on the depth chart yet has quietly delivered an efficient offseason.

Sanders completed 77.4% of his passes with nine touchdowns and just one interception during OTAs, though he remains the only quarterback yet to receive first-team reps.

According to Cabot’s recent reporting, Pickett has impressed the coaching staff with his command of Kevin Stefanski’s system.

The quarterback appears to have adapted well to Cleveland’s offensive scheme, which has helped solidify his position atop the current depth chart.

The Browns are expected to provide more clarity during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether detailed beat reporting or insider locker room insight proves more accurate, the quarterback situation continues evolving at a rapid pace as the regular season approaches.

