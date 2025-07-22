Browns Legend Sounds Off On Johnny Manziel’s Cleveland Criticism

The Cleveland Browns don’t play in the biggest sports market, but it’s definitely one of the most passionate.

That’s why, despite what some might have to say about the city, those who embrace it will always find support.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon took a big shot at Johnny Manziel over his recent comments.

In a recent interview, the former Browns quarterback blamed Cleveland for some of his struggles, stating that he hated the city.

“I can’t believe that he would say that. I mean, Cleveland opened up their arms to him and welcomed him to the city. For him to come back and say something like that. Everybody knows Cleveland. Cleveland’s a great, great place, a great city. Good, hardworking, blue-collar people. What I love about it is it reminds me of home back in Alabama,” Dixon said.

Gab and Hanford can't BELIEVE what Johnny Manziel said about the city of Cleveland. #DawgPound "Cleveland opened up their arms to him." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0jkP pic.twitter.com/C5A6iuYuux — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 22, 2025

The Browns took a chance on Manziel after watching him dominate in college.

Multiple teams passed on him in the 2014 NFL Draft because of the many red flags around his character and maturity, yet the Browns took him at No. 22 overall.

The fan base embraced him, and many continued to root for him while he battled his demons.

Granted, the Browns haven’t been great at developing quarterbacks, and perhaps Manziel wasn’t in the best situation to succeed.

Then again, what happened to him and the decisions he made weren’t the team’s or the city’s fault, and a part of being accountable and responsible for your actions is acknowledging that.

Fortunately, Manziel looks to have gotten his act together and his life back on track, but it’s hard to believe he would’ve fared any better in a different city.

