Chad Johnson Sends Message To Browns Fans

Cleveland Browns fans have been through a rocky few years, but they are receiving support from an unlikely ally. With so many questions about what’s next for the team, they are happy to have it.

Writing on social media, former NFL star Chad Johnson gave a special shout-out to loyal Browns followers. Even though he spent most of his career playing for a division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson claimed that he loves Browns fans and actually took a bunch of them out to dinner once. Johnson, being Johnson, had to add that he “went crazy” on the Browns after having a wonderful night out with so many of their followers.

“I love Browns fans, I took about 50 of them to dinner before a game in Cleveland, can’t remember the restaurant and went crazy in the game on Sunday, I’ve always been respectful & gracious while having fun without being malicious despite the rivalry,” Johnson posted on X.

His message on social media was met with a number of responses from Browns fans, including some who were actually with Johnson at the dinner he mentioned. They all commented on how kind and supportive he is, despite the rivalry between the Bengals and Browns.

Johnson’s post came after he saluted the hiring of Todd Monken as the Browns’ new head coach. Johnson didn’t get into his opinion of Monken, but he clearly wishes him well as he starts this new journey.

Browns fans are happy to see that support, since many are unsure how well Monken will do. For many, the entire hiring process was a bungled mess, and there is still considerable uncertainty about whether Monken was the right choice. But Johnson’s posts suggest that he thinks he could do a good job. For years, Johnson was a huge headache for the Browns, constantly making life difficult.

But years after his retirement, he is now just another fan hoping to see great football come out of Cleveland.

