Breaking: Browns Are Hiring Todd Monken As Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have made their decision.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach, ending a long and sometimes confusing search that kept fans guessing for weeks.

“ESPN Sources: the Cleveland Browns are hiring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach,” Schefter wrote.

For a fan base desperate for stability and offensive competence, the move immediately signals a clear shift in direction.

Monken arrives in Cleveland with a reputation as one of the most creative offensive minds in football. He helped modernize the Ravens’ offense and played a major role in maximizing Lamar Jackson while building one of the league’s most efficient and balanced attacks. That alone will catch the attention of Browns fans who have watched this team struggle year after year to build consistency on that side of the ball.

This hire also confirms what many insiders had been hinting at all along. Cleveland wanted an offensive leader. Not a caretaker. Not a safe defensive fallback. Someone who could fix what has been broken for far too long.

The Browns finished near the bottom of the league in multiple offensive categories this past season, wasting elite defensive performances and leaving fans wondering how a roster with so much talent could look so limited. Ownership and the front office clearly decided that it could not continue.

Monken was never the loudest name in the search. He stayed under the radar while younger candidates grabbed headlines and while Jim Schwartz gained momentum internally. But behind the scenes, Monken kept interviewing, kept checking boxes, and ultimately convinced decision makers that he was the right choice to lead this franchise forward.

