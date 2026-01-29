Bubba Ventrone Is Leaving The Browns

Bubba Ventrone is officially moving on, and for Browns fans, it is sure to bring back some uncomfortable memories.

The Rams have hired Ventrone to lead their special teams, according to well-connected NFL insider Aaron Wilson. After three seasons in Cleveland, Ventrone will now take his talents to Los Angeles.

“#Rams hiring Bubba Ventrone, per a league source, to lead their special teams,” Wilson reported.

Ventrone arrived in Cleveland with strong credentials and plenty of energy. He was respected around the league after years of quality work in other places, and when Kevin Stefanski brought him in, there was real optimism that this would finally be a unit that could flip the field and win the hidden yardage battle.

But that never happened consistently. Cleveland’s special teams became a recurring storyline for all the wrong reasons. Breakdown after breakdown, miscue after miscue, left fans frustrated and critics questioning whether the Browns had fixed one of the most important phases of the game.

It got so bad that Stefanski himself was constantly addressing the struggles, acknowledging the frustration inside the building, and emphasizing that he expected more from that group.

Whether it was coverage busts, blocking issues, or breakdowns in fundamentals that every special teams coach preaches, the results rarely matched the effort that was put in during practice.

Now Ventrone gets a fresh start in Los Angeles.

The Ventrone era in Cleveland is over. What comes next remains wide open.

