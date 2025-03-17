Chris Simms Says Browns ‘Dropped The Ball’ With Recent Move

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a huge offseason even though it has glaring holes on offense following a 2024 season where it ranked dead last in the NFL with 15.2 points per game.

They did make one big move, but Chris Simms isn’t a fan of it and believes the front office “dropped the ball” with this one.

Simms recently spoke with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and had plenty to say about the Browns re-signing Myles Garrett.

“I don’t get it. The cupboard is dry. The team needs to be changed over here. I don’t know what they’re holding onto. This was the perfect time. I really think they dropped the ball on this one all the way.”

Florio agreed and noted that his timeline doesn’t align with that of the Browns and believes the sun will be setting on his career before the Browns get to a point where they might be able to contend for championships.

When Garrett publicly requested a trade, the Browns’ front office stood firm and said they weren’t trading him before ultimately making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, a distinction that has now been topped by Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett said that it was never about money and was always about winning, which is what inspired Florio and Simms to discuss this topic and debate that notion.

Nobody can blame Garrett for taking the deal that he did, but it’s hard to claim it’s not about money when you sign a 4-year, $160 million extension with a team that just went 3-14.

Trading Garrett could have fetched multiple first-round picks, but the bright side is he is still a yearly Defensive Player of the Year contender in his prime and Cleveland has him locked up for the rest of the decade and can use its ten draft picks elsewhere.

