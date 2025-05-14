Chris Simms Says Browns Rookie Is Facing A Major Challenge

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft strategy has been subject to much analysis over the past several weeks.

Some analysts and fans were excited by how the team’s draft played out, while others thought it left something to be desired, especially in the quarterback room.

Drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round was a surprise, but not a shock, as he was a good player at the University of Oregon and had a strong grade heading into the draft.

The real shock came when the team not only drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, but that they traded up to select him.

Drafting two quarterbacks with strong potential could create some animosity in the locker room, making the next few months something to pay close attention to.

Analyst Chris Simms talked about this situation in a recent video shared by the NFL on NBC, indicating that Gabriel could have a tougher time acclimating to this team and getting a fair shot.

“He’s really got an uphill battle,” Simms said about Dillon Gabriel.

As Simms mentioned, Sanders comes to the team with a lot of hype and clout.

Not only is he Deion Sanders’ son, but he’s someone with a lot of swagger and influence with his social media presence.

Gabriel doesn’t necessarily have all of that going for him, which could make it more difficult for him to acclimate to the NFL, especially if his teammates gravitate to Sanders.

At the end of the day, his standing with the organization will depend on how well he plays, which is what he can control in this situation.

