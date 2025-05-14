Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ian Rapoport Makes Big Claim About Browns’ Offseason Hype

Ian Rapoport Makes Big Claim About Browns’ Offseason Hype

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Ian Rapoport Makes Big Claim About Browns’ Offseason Hype
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

Despite being one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, the Cleveland Browns have been the subject of many conversations over the past several weeks.

Fans and analysts alike have been studying the Browns’ moves, whether in free agency or the draft, wondering about the team’s outlook moving forward.

The Browns haven’t added many marquee players in free agency, but they certainly made some splashes in the draft, which includes trading up for Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Sanders might have fallen in the draft compared to expectations heading into the event, but there’s certainly a chance that he can take over as the team’s starter.

Ian Rapoport talked about this in a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” mentioning that he expects the Browns to be the top story of training camp and OTAs.

“I expect Cleveland to be the center of OTAs and Training Camp,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport believes Sanders could settle in and become a solid starting quarterback, whether it be in 2025 or a season in the future.

If his prediction comes true, Sanders could be the first solid franchise quarterback the Browns have had in quite some time, a position the team has had well-documented struggles with.

It will be interesting to see where the Browns are in one year’s time and if they are able to find someone solid under center.

NEXT:  Dan Orlovsky Urges Browns To Take Aggressive QB Approach
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation