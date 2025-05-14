Ian Rapoport Makes Big Claim About Browns’ Offseason Hype

Despite being one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, the Cleveland Browns have been the subject of many conversations over the past several weeks.

Fans and analysts alike have been studying the Browns’ moves, whether in free agency or the draft, wondering about the team’s outlook moving forward.

The Browns haven’t added many marquee players in free agency, but they certainly made some splashes in the draft, which includes trading up for Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Sanders might have fallen in the draft compared to expectations heading into the event, but there’s certainly a chance that he can take over as the team’s starter.

Ian Rapoport talked about this in a recent appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” mentioning that he expects the Browns to be the top story of training camp and OTAs.

“I expect Cleveland to be the center of OTAs and Training Camp,” Rapoport said.

"I expect Cleveland to be the center of OTAs and Training Camp.. I think Shedeur Sanders and the Browns have tried to take the temperature down a bit.. I really do think Shedeur could have an excellent future in the NFL" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J2aoqFlnjP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2025

Rapoport believes Sanders could settle in and become a solid starting quarterback, whether it be in 2025 or a season in the future.

If his prediction comes true, Sanders could be the first solid franchise quarterback the Browns have had in quite some time, a position the team has had well-documented struggles with.

It will be interesting to see where the Browns are in one year’s time and if they are able to find someone solid under center.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Urges Browns To Take Aggressive QB Approach