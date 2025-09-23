Key Browns Player Could Miss Lions Game

The Cleveland Browns have a huge issue to address right now.

They’ve already lost starting left tackle Dawand Jones for the season, and veteran right tackle Jack Conklin missed Week 3 with an elbow injury.

To add more concerns, Conklin might not be back on the field on Sunday.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns could be without their veteran tackle to face the Detroit Lions:

“The Browns must now regroup at tackle as they head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday, and then to London the following week to face the Vikings. Both have aggressive, attack-minded defenses. The truth is, the Browns aren’t even sure if Conklin will be back this week, and might have to go with two backups again — not ideal with a 40-year-old quarterback who’s likely lost a step from the last time he was here in 2023,” Cabot wrote

Cornelius Lucas and K.T. Leveston will most likely get the nod to fill in for Jones and Conklin.

That’s not the best scenario for a Lions’ pass-rush that just sacked Lamar Jackson seven times.

The Lions struggled to get to the quarterback in the season opener, and there was a lot of doubt about their depth at defensive end beyond star Aidan Hutchinson.

But after watching them obliterate the Ravens’ usually solid offensive line and get to the most mobile quarterback in the league over and over, it’s painfully evident that Joe Flacco could be in for a very long afternoon.

The Browns desperately need to address their offensive line in the offseason, if not earlier.

Joel Bitonio will most likely retire, Jones’ NFL career might be over, and Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic will both be free agents.

They should use at least one of their first-round picks to address their woes at left tackle, and focus on rebuilding that unit in free agency and the NFL Draft.

In the meantime, they’ll just have to hold down the fort in the best way they can.

