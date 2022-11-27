Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

By

Cleveland Browns fans cheer on the team during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Buccaneers 22-17.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season.

The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Who will prevail?

Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup.

 

Writer: Wendi Oliveros

This Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns is a perplexing one.

There has been so much discussion about the Browns’ defense lacking fire and intensity and about Joe Woods not being the right choice as defensive coordinator.

If the Browns drop to 3-8, is the season over before Deshaun Watson gets a chance to play in Week 13?

That’s what makes this game even more intriguing; it is presumably the last as the starter for Jacoby Brissett who has not been perfect but did pretty well overall.

Could the Browns come out against the Bucs with the same defensive intensity as they did the Bengals?

Could the team play hard for Brissett in his last game as QB1?

Maybe they will, but Tom Brady is still the Bucs quarterback, and his team needs a win too.

The Bucs have not been great, but at 5-5, they are good enough to be tied for the lead in a lackluster NFC South.

In the end, the Browns’ defensive woes, which include injuries and a lack of depth at defensive tackle, will trip them up yet again.

My Prediction: Bucs 21, Browns 17

 

Writer: Pat Opperman

Jacoby Brissett expects to start more NFL football games next year.

And what better way to impress his next employer than by outdueling Tom Brady in his final start of 2022?

Tampa Bay comes in rested off a bye week and fighting to stay in first place in the NFC South.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s placeholder quarterback exceeded most statistical expectations.

He is on a pace to be only the second Browns quarterback ever to throw for 4,000 yards.

And he comes off a 300-yard, 3-touchdown performance against a good Buffalo Bills defense.

But the Browns aren’t built to win when they need that kind of performance from Brissett.

And that has been the problem all season; putting Brissett in late-game positions he can’t seem to handle.

Cleveland’s defense and special teams were supposed to keep Brissett from having to be a hero each week.

But they have not held up their end of the bargain.

More importantly, there is no sense of urgency from the coaching staff or key players to improve things.

And that’s why I expect another disappointment Sunday.

My Prediction: Bucs 28, Browns 24

 

Writer: Ben Donahue

The 3-7 Cleveland Browns are at home this week facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

This is not the same Tampa Bay as in years past, but they are 5-5 and in first place in the mediocre NFC South.

Brady and the Bucs have also won two straight after losing five of their previous six games.

One thing has always been true regarding Brady, you can never count him out.

Despite Tampa Bay’s record, Brady has only thrown two picks this year and averages 280 yards per game.

However, there’s also no hiding that the Bucs are weak on offense, averaging 18 points per game (27th overall in the NFL) and a lowly 28th overall in the red zone.

Jacoby Brissett didn’t look half bad against Buffalo, throwing for over 300 yards for the first time all season.

Tampa Bay’s fourth-ranked defense has 32 sacks, one of the best totals in the league.

Meanwhile, Brissett’s line gives up a 29% pressure rate (not great).

When he does throw the ball, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been the primary recipients.

Those two face a Bucs secondary that has allowed less than a 90 percent catch rate to opposing receivers.

That’s not to say Brissett shouldn’t challenge the secondary.  Assuming Cleveland lets Nick Chubb run, the Browns’ offense should be okay.

Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and company won’t have much of a challenge against Cleveland’s 30th-ranked defense.

Additionally, Myles Garrett and friends will have a difficult time teeing off against Brady, who gets rid of the ball quicker than a sneeze.

As much as it would be great to see a ‘W’ in Brissett’s last game before Deshaun Watson takes over, I just don’t see it happening.

My Prediction: Bucs 30, Browns 23

 

Rocco Nuosci

One more week for the Cleveland Browns before Deshaun Watson returns.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ on-field problems extend well beyond the quarterback spot.

At 3-7, any remote chance at a playoff spot has to start Sunday with a win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa looked vulnerable early this season.

However, Brady and friends have played better of late, rattling off two straight wins before entering their bye last week.

Brady has picked up the offense, finding seven or more receivers in their last two wins.

Defensively, Tampa has been sharper too. In their last two wins, they’ve allowed less than 20 points after failing to do so in their previous five games.

For Brissett to beat his former mentor in Brady, he has to be sharp while not doing too much.

That’s been the winning formula all season: trust Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and give your receivers a chance.

Defensively, the Browns can’t let the run game carve them up.

Leonard Fournette is doubtful, but Rachaad White is plenty capable after rushing for over 100 yards in their last win over Seattle.

The Browns are desperate, though, and desperation can be dangerous to beat.

My Prediction: Browns 27, Bucs 23 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jimmy Swartz

Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan base. Whether it was Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble, The Move, and whatever we're calling the post-1999 quarterback dilemma, Browns fans just want a winner. When I'm not plugging away in front of the computer, I'm probably watching sports or thinking about sports.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

11 hours ago

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

4 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

1 day ago

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a pass while pressured by Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Deshaun Watson?

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

1 day ago

A general view of the NFL Divisional playoff logo on the field during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 12, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

4 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

5 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

5 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

5 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

No more pages to load