Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, November 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ready to welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town for the Week 12 Sunday afternoon matchup set for 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

News about the game headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Color Rush Uniforms On Sunday

The Browns are finally pulling out the color rush uniforms for the Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is an all-brown look with the exception of the orange helmet and the orange letters and numbers on the jerseys.

 

2. Greg Newsome Out, Hjalte Froholdt In On Sunday

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he continues to work through the concussion protocol.

Hjalte Froholdt will be the starting center against Tampa Bay.

The team signed center Greg Mancz this week who played with Deshaun Watson in Houston.

It is unclear what the plans for the center position are beyond Froholdt’s start in Week 12.

 

3. Jacoby Brissett’s Final Start

It will be interesting to see how the FirstEnergy Stadium crowd responds to quarterback Jacoby Brissett in what is presumably his final start as Browns QB1 before Deshaun Watson takes the reins in Week 13.

In general, fans have been appreciative of his work ethic, character, and leadership so hopefully, they make a lot of noise to show their appreciation on Sunday.

Leading the Browns to a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would be a great way to end his tenure.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

13 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

4 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

22 hours ago

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts a pass while pressured by Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Deshaun Watson?

22 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/25/22)

23 hours ago

A general view of the NFL Divisional playoff logo on the field during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 12, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/24/22)

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the Browns 41-34 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fans React To Joe Thomas Selected As HOF Semifinalist

4 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Unloads On Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/22/22)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Defends Browns' DC Joe Woods

4 days ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to pass the ball during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

Do The Browns Have A Chance Against The Bucs?

5 days ago

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

3 Players That Stood Out In The Browns' Loss To The Bills

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Joe Woods & Mike Priefer Continue To Let Team Down

5 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Is The Browns' Season Now Over?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Studs & Duds In Browns' Loss To Bills

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Fans React to Browns' Loss To Bills

6 days ago

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

No more pages to load