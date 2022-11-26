Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

It is Saturday, November 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are ready to welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town for the Week 12 Sunday afternoon matchup set for 1:00 PM EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.

News about the game headlines the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Color Rush Uniforms On Sunday

The Browns are finally pulling out the color rush uniforms for the Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is an all-brown look with the exception of the orange helmet and the orange letters and numbers on the jerseys.

2. Greg Newsome Out, Hjalte Froholdt In On Sunday

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he continues to work through the concussion protocol.

Hjalte Froholdt will be the starting center against Tampa Bay.

Hjalte Froholdt will start at center for the #Browns on Sunday. Froholdt missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an illness before returning to the field today. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 25, 2022

The team signed center Greg Mancz this week who played with Deshaun Watson in Houston.

It is unclear what the plans for the center position are beyond Froholdt’s start in Week 12.

Spoke to someone close to newly signed #Browns C Greg Mancz. Was told he’s a great football mind, especially at the center position and an even better person. The source expressed his excitement for the 7-year veteran to start working with CLE offensive line coach Bill Callahan. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 24, 2022

3. Jacoby Brissett’s Final Start

It will be interesting to see how the FirstEnergy Stadium crowd responds to quarterback Jacoby Brissett in what is presumably his final start as Browns QB1 before Deshaun Watson takes the reins in Week 13.

In general, fans have been appreciative of his work ethic, character, and leadership so hopefully, they make a lot of noise to show their appreciation on Sunday.

Before we hit Sunday, just want to give a big thanks to @JBrissett12 for what he did for this football team during the first 11 weeks despite the constant chaos surrounding the franchise The record doesn’t show it but his performance and leadership was a W in my book #Browns pic.twitter.com/Vob6nxsWqZ — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) November 25, 2022

Leading the Browns to a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would be a great way to end his tenure.

