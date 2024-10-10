Cleveland Mayor Reveals Challenges To Keep Browns In Downtown Stadium

For more than a year, the Cleveland Browns’ ownership group – Haslam Sports Group – has been working on securing the team’s future home.

One portion of that opportunity would be working with the city of Cleveland to secure funds for potential renovations to the existing downtown stadium now known as Huntington Bank Field.

The other opportunity the ownership group revealed this summer is a domed facility that would be built in Brook Park.

While Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had nothing but praise for the Haslams and their ownership group, the elected official revealed on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that getting the team to remain downtown has been a difficult task (via X).

“It’s been a challenging couple of years trying to get to a deal here,” Bibb said, adding that the effort to keep the Browns playing downtown has been ongoing for multiple years.

Bibb said that the offer currently on the table for the Browns – approximately $461 million in revenues that could used for renovations – is the most money the franchise has ever been offered by the city of Cleveland.

The mayor said that the conversations with the ownership group have been “productive” as he lauded the offer as both a “responsible and competitive” deal.

Revenue streams that the team is being offered for the renovation would be generated from fees associated with the Browns’ games as well as other opportunities for the franchise to monetize the facility.

The competing project in Brook Park has an estimated price tag north of $2 billion, and the ownership group is seeking public funds to help finance the stadium just like the renovations.

