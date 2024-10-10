Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with dreams of making a deep playoff run with a roster that returned a significant amount of talent after the team’s surprising 2023 playoff berth.

Those aspirations have been hampered significantly as the Browns are 1-4, giving the team single-digit chances of making the playoffs this season.

With the Browns on the outside looking in, analysts and pundits have suggested the team would be sellers at the trade deadline next month instead of buyers, leading to rumors that Cleveland could be looking to part ways with talented wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X about Cooper’s thoughts on the trade talk, revealing that the wide receiver is blocking out the noise associated with those rumors.

“Amari Cooper said he hasn’t thought about teams trying to trade for him if the Browns lose another game or two, because he’s only focused on winning,” Cabot wrote.

Cooper has been down this road once before, making his way to Cleveland via trade as the Dallas Cowboys moved on from the wide receiver before the 2022 season.

The market for his services may be shrinking with each poor performance, however, as he currently leads the league with eight dropped passes.

Through five games, Cooper has caught only 20 of the 47 targets thrown his way, earning 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

The Browns will get a chance to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday when the team travels to Philadelphia and faces the Eagles.

