Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with dreams of making a deep playoff run with a roster that returned a significant amount of talent after the team’s surprising 2023 playoff berth.

Those aspirations have been hampered significantly as the Browns are 1-4, giving the team single-digit chances of making the playoffs this season.

With the Browns on the outside looking in, analysts and pundits have suggested the team would be sellers at the trade deadline next month instead of buyers, leading to rumors that Cleveland could be looking to part ways with talented wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X about Cooper’s thoughts on the trade talk, revealing that the wide receiver is blocking out the noise associated with those rumors.

Amari Cooper said he hasn’t thought about teams trying to trade for him if the Browns lose another game or two, because he’s only focused on winning,” Cabot wrote.

Cooper has been down this road once before, making his way to Cleveland via trade as the Dallas Cowboys moved on from the wide receiver before the 2022 season.

The market for his services may be shrinking with each poor performance, however, as he currently leads the league with eight dropped passes.

Through five games, Cooper has caught only 20 of the 47 targets thrown his way, earning 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

The Browns will get a chance to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday when the team travels to Philadelphia and faces the Eagles.

NEXT:  Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns stadium

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Challenges To Keep Browns In Downtown Stadium

57 mins ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

4 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

4 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Doesn't Believe It's Time To Panic About Browns

4 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles

5 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

9 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson Is 'Leaving Throws On The Field'

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

9 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

10 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

21 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

23 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

24 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence On Calls For Him To Be Benched

1 day ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England.

Browns Announce Roster Move With Charley Hughlett

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Martin Emerson's Early Season Struggles

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision About Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

7 Browns Players Not Expected To Practice On Wednesday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Radio Host Reveals His Grade For Kevin Stefanski This Season

1 day ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Brady Quinn Calls Out Browns Organization

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns (C) in a huddle with teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Eagles Insider Names Strengths, Weaknesses Of Browns

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Has A Message For His Teammates

1 day ago

Browns Nation