Coaches See Shift In Promising Browns CB

The Cleveland Browns have the potential to have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Coordinator Jim Schwartz turned the unit around in his first year with the team, and though they regressed last season, a lot of that may be linked to their offensive struggles.

Now, with two prime rookie additions in defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, perhaps the team can return to defensive dominance.

However, a lot of that will also have to do with veteran cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.’s ability to take a leap.

Cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch said Emerson is improving, and the secondary will be better if he steps up alongside Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward.

“The X-Factor: Emerson,” Kelsey Russo wrote. “Both Ward and Newsome have established their roles in the defensive scheme, but as Emerson enters his fourth season, he’ll continue to have an increased impact on the success of the secondary. Lynch has watched Emerson’s mindset shift towards continuing to build consistency, using the offseason to his advantage to embody the details and mindset of the unit.”

Emerson showed signs of promise early in his career but has failed to find much consistency since.

He regressed last season, giving up big plays and first downs as one of the team’s weakest links on defense.

The Browns should be a force to be reckoned with up front, with Graham and Myles Garrett taking care of business at the line of scrimmage.

Schwesinger should have a prominent role as a replacement for injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, becoming a sideline-to-sideline playmaker.

As for Emerson, this might be his final opportunity to prove that the Browns can trust him for the long run.

NEXT:

Browns Facing More Questions After Latest Incident