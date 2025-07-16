Browns Facing More Questions After Latest Incident

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with renewed optimism about their rookie class and the promise of training camp.

That excitement took a serious turn when second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was arrested on domestic battery charges following an incident in Fort Lauderdale.

The alleged physical altercation with a former romantic partner has created another unwanted storyline for a franchise trying to move past controversy.

Longtime Cleveland sports voice Terry Pluto recently addressed the situation directly, expressing the frustration many fans feel about the pattern of off-field issues.

“I don’t know exactly what happened between Quinshon Judkins and the woman who has filed charges against him. The Browns running back was charged with domestic battery. Regardless of how this plays out in the legal system, most Browns fans have the same emotions that I do: We’re sick of this stuff,” Pluto wrote.

Judkins was positioned to become the Browns’ lead back following Nick Chubb’s departure, but his future remains uncertain.

He remains unsigned and could face a suspension pending the legal proceedings, adding to a growing list of off-field troubles under GM Andrew Berry’s watch.

From Deshaun Watson’s legal issues to Malik McDowell’s assault case and Perrion Winfrey’s assault charges, controversy has become a recurring theme.

The frustration extends beyond any single incident. Cleveland fans have watched their team build momentum through strong drafts and coaching moves, only to see it undermined by off-field drama.

The team has acknowledged the situation and is gathering information, but with training camp approaching, the challenge may be restoring public confidence in the organization’s direction.

