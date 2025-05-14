Colin Cowherd Isn’t Sold On New Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback struggles have been well-documented over the years.

Even when they’ve used early first-round picks on quarterbacks that were highly touted heading into the draft, things haven’t gone as well as they hoped.

Fans are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself with the Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft class, as they selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Both players have their strengths and weaknesses, so it will be interesting to see which one of them will be the Week 1 starter, assuming the Browns go with a rookie over Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

While there’s some hype and excitement surrounding both players, Colin Cowherd downplayed this hope, warning fans about Sanders, specifically.

“When I look at Shedeur, all I can think of is Johnny Manziel, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield. This is what happens, this is what losing causes. Hope it ends well, I’ve got my doubts,” Cowherd said.

By comparing him to the likes of Watson, Mayfield, and Manziel, Cowherd is more inclined to believe that Sanders will fail in the NFL than succeed, which can’t be a good feeling for Browns fans.

This team has gone through enough heartbreak and struggles that they don’t need more trouble from the most important offensive position.

The Browns do still have several months to figure out who their starter will be, allowing Sanders to get acclimated to the league and to figure out his place in the organization.

He might be given a longer leash than others due to his last name, a situation fans are looking forward to seeing play out.

