Colin Cowherd Names One Team That Should Hire Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns made headlines on Monday when they fired Kevin Stefanski, and reactions around the league continue to pour in. One of the loudest responses came from national media personality Colin Cowherd, who made it clear he believes the Browns made a mistake and that another franchise should move quickly to hire Stefanski.

Cowherd did not mince words when reacting to the decision, pointing to both Stefanski’s résumé and the current coaching market.

“Kevin Stefanski got fired by Cleveland. Two-time coach of the year in a weak job market. It’s a weak job market for head coaches. They believe they can do better than Kevin Stefanski. I would hire him in one second in Las Vegas. The Raiders, they just can’t get the coach right,” Cowherd said.

"Two-time NFL Coach of the Year in a weak job market… they think they can do better than Kevin Stefanski. I would hire him in one second in Las Vegas."@colincowherd reacts to the coaching changes on Black Monday in the NFL pic.twitter.com/1TXLa7fRBt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 5, 2026

While the Browns felt a new voice was necessary after two difficult seasons, many around the league still view Stefanski as one of the better coaching options available.

Stefanski leaves Cleveland with two Coach of the Year awards, playoff appearances, and a reputation as a detail-oriented leader who navigated constant instability at quarterback.

That reality reinforces how difficult this decision truly was. The Browns did not move on because Stefanski wasn’t a good coach. They moved on because the team felt stuck, undisciplined, and in need of a reset.

Cowherd’s comments also underscore the risk the Browns are taking. Moving on from a proven coach only works if the next hire clearly raises the ceiling. Otherwise, watching Stefanski succeed elsewhere will be a tough pill for the organization and fan base to swallow.

Whether or not Stefanski ends up in Las Vegas, one thing is already clear. His firing did not damage his standing around the league. If anything, it may have strengthened it.

