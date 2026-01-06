New Details Emerge About Why Browns Fired Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to move on from Kevin Stefanski was not a surprise, but new insight from a respected NFL insider helps explain why the organization ultimately felt a change was necessary.

Speaking on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport offered a detailed explanation of how the Browns arrived at the decision, making it clear that this was not a reactionary move or a lack of respect for what Stefanski accomplished.

“They had a coach that they liked and respected a lot, and they had seen him coach extremely well. A two-time Coach of the Year, that says a lot. The last two years were not good, and there were several examples of that. First of all, the record is what it is. There were also some other things. Kevin Stefanski removing himself as play caller a couple of different times, one last year, one this year. That is not a great thing, especially when success really did not follow that. We also saw Joe Flacco get traded and go to the Bengals and get better. That also did not help. They simply needed a new voice,” Rapoport said.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Browns needed a new voice, and that new voice has some important decisions coming with a quick turnaround being possible. pic.twitter.com/upnAdMbAte — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2026

The Browns did not fire Stefanski because they believed he was incapable of coaching. They moved on because the direction of the team had stalled.

Stefanski stepping away from play-calling multiple times was not a good look.

The handling of the quarterback position also played a role. Watching Joe Flacco leave and perform better elsewhere only reinforced the belief that something was not working within the organization.

Ultimately, the Browns reached a conclusion that many around the league had already begun to suspect. The locker room and the building needed a different tone, a different presence, and a reset in accountability.

Rapoport also emphasized that the Browns believe a turnaround can happen quickly. With Andrew Berry remaining in charge, draft capital available, cap flexibility, and an elite defensive foundation still in place, this is not viewed as a teardown.

Stefanski leaves Cleveland with real accomplishments, including two Coach of the Year awards and playoff appearances. But in the end, this was not about one season. It was about the future. And once the Browns decided they needed a new voice, the outcome became unavoidable.

