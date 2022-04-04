Cris Collinsworth Believes Mayfield Fits One NFL Team

Since the Cleveland Browns made the trade for Deshaun Watson on March 18, Baker Mayfield‘s future has been in limbo.

The team has taken the stance of not being in a hurry to make a trade; however, Coach Stefanski has also talked about getting closure so it is safe to assume he will not be on the 53 man roster in September.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: Everybody understands the situation and we're hopeful there's closure to it at some point. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 28, 2022

The rumors about potential teams who could be interested in Mayfield have been plentiful yet nothing has transpired.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Cris Collinsworth talked about the team which makes the most sense for Mayfield.

The Sunday Night Football analyst said Baker Mayfield would benefit from being traded to one team in particular https://t.co/fhQd6BwVDY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2022

Spoiler alert: it is a team that has been mentioned many times since March 18.

That is the Seattle Seahawks.

What Collinsworth Said

Collinsworth picked Seattle because of their current quarterback situation as well as the offense that they run under head coach Pete Carroll.

He said:

“It makes too much sense for him to land in Seattle, them draft a quarterback, sit behind Baker, give it a go. If Baker is good, great—we’ll be able to do it. But it’s so similar to the style of play that Russell Wilson has that you’re not going to have to change everything on the offensive side of the ball.”

Locked On Lock

Right now, the Seahawks seem fully committed to Drew Lock being the team’s QB1.

Lock was the Broncos quarterback the team received in the trade for Wilson.

The Seahawks have draft picks from the trade so they could do exactly what Collinsworth said.

They could trade for Mayfield, draft a quarterback, and have a competition for the starting job with Lock over the summer.

The fact that it makes sense yet the Seahawks have not done it yet implies that they do not want to take on Mayfield’s $18 million fifth-year option.

The Browns may have to absorb some of Mayfield’s contract and lower their expectations for a draft pick in return for Mayfield.

It is a story that will continue until there is a resolution, and that does not appear to be imminent.