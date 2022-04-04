Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cris Collinsworth Believes Mayfield Fits One NFL Team

Cris Collinsworth Believes Mayfield Fits One NFL Team

By

34th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)

 

Since the Cleveland Browns made the trade for Deshaun Watson on March 18, Baker Mayfield‘s future has been in limbo.

The team has taken the stance of not being in a hurry to make a trade; however, Coach Stefanski has also talked about getting closure so it is safe to assume he will not be on the 53 man roster in September.

The rumors about potential teams who could be interested in Mayfield have been plentiful yet nothing has transpired.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Cris Collinsworth talked about the team which makes the most sense for Mayfield.

Spoiler alert: it is a team that has been mentioned many times since March 18.

That is the Seattle Seahawks.

 

What Collinsworth Said

Collinsworth picked Seattle because of their current quarterback situation as well as the offense that they run under head coach Pete Carroll.

He said:

“It makes too much sense for him to land in Seattle, them draft a quarterback, sit behind Baker, give it a go. If Baker is good, great—we’ll be able to do it. But it’s so similar to the style of play that Russell Wilson has that you’re not going to have to change everything on the offensive side of the ball.”

 

Locked On Lock

Right now, the Seahawks seem fully committed to Drew Lock being the team’s QB1.

Lock was the Broncos quarterback the team received in the trade for Wilson.

The Seahawks have draft picks from the trade so they could do exactly what Collinsworth said.

They could trade for Mayfield, draft a quarterback, and have a competition for the starting job with Lock over the summer.

The fact that it makes sense yet the Seahawks have not done it yet implies that they do not want to take on Mayfield’s $18 million fifth-year option.

The Browns may have to absorb some of Mayfield’s contract and lower their expectations for a draft pick in return for Mayfield.

It is a story that will continue until there is a resolution, and that does not appear to be imminent.

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers
Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?
Cornerback Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins looks on before the game agains the Buffalo Bills in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Xavien Howard Just Increased The Price For Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns running back KAREEM HUNT (27) in action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey New York defeats Cleveland 23 to 16.
Could This Be Kareem Hunt’s Last Year In Cleveland?

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?

No more pages to load