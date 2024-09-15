Corey Bojorquez Comes Up Big In Browns’ Win Over Jaguars

After a dispiriting Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns managed to respond in Week 2 with a gritty win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was hardly an aesthetically pleasing game as both teams really struggled to move the football downfield, but the Browns managed to do just enough to pick up their first victory of the 2024 NFL season.

Deshaun Watson looked a little better on the field, completing 22 passes for 186 yards, with his lone score coming on the ground in the red zone.

The fourth quarter came down to the wire as the Jaguars had a chance to win the game outright even after Trevor Lawrence was sacked in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Fortunately for Cleveland, they were able to hold off Jacksonville in the final frame and come away with the victory.

The defense deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the win, though punter Corey Bojorquez deserves recognition as well for his perfect punt.

Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Corey Bojorquez?pic.twitter.com/etjnpxkTRA — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) September 15, 2024

Corey Bojorquez lowkey just won us that football game — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 15, 2024

Bojorquez takes the punt just beyond the 50-yard line and kicks a beautiful punt that lands right on the two-yard line and floats out of bounds, pinning the Jaguars deep in their own end zone.

Lawrence then gets sacked, giving the Browns two points and some extra cushion they rode to the win.

Special teams never gets much credit for wins, but in this case Bojorquez should get a game ball for his well-timed punt.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He Heard About Deshaun Watson This Week At Practice