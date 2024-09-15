Insider Reveals What He Heard About Deshaun Watson This Week At Practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been under intense scrutiny following the team’s season-opening 33-17 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to his awful performance and new lawsuit that has once again brought his off-the-field controversies to light.

Despite all that, the Browns are trekking on and looking to avoid an 0-2 start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and one insider revealed what he heard about Watson’s week of practice.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo said that Watson had a strong week of practice and will start despite the presence of a recent civil lawsuit that was filed against him, adding he was “locked in and focused in meetings” and he had a “good week of preparation.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start today after a tumultuous week; #Eagles WR AJ Brown is dealing with hamstring tightness; The #Steelers could ride the hot hand, resulting in Justin Fields starting. pic.twitter.com/CzlPO46wXW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2024

Watson had an abhorrent start to the season after completing just 24-of-45 passes and throwing two picks while taking six sacks in the loss, and now in his third year in Cleveland, it’s time for him to start earning that massive contract the organization gave him.

There is no sugarcoating the fact that he has looked like a shell of his former self since coming to the Browns, but it’s good to hear that he is locked in during practice and focusing on meetings instead of being distracted by yet another lawsuit.

Watson will once again be without Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin at tackle and will be missing David Njoku in Week 2 as well.

The clock is ticking and Watson needs to get back to the superstar he used to be, and it needs to happen fast before this season gets out of hand.

NEXT:

Browns Surprisingly Place 7 Players On Inactive List For Today's Game