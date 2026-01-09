Cowboys Have Requested Interview With Browns Coach For DC Opening

The Cleveland Browns continue to get national attention for the work being done on the defensive side of the ball, and now another team is trying to take a piece of it.

According to Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator opening.

“The Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Minnesota defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Denver assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to multiple sources,” Archer wrote.

Banda has quietly built a strong résumé in a short amount of time in Cleveland. He joined the Browns in 2023 after spending more than a decade coaching at the college level, and his impact was immediate. That season, the Browns finished as one of the best defenses in football, leading the NFL in total defense while also ranking near the top in passing defense, third-down efficiency, and first downs allowed. The unit played fast, disciplined, and aggressive, particularly on the back end.

Before arriving in Cleveland, he built a long coaching résumé in college football, developing defensive backs and safeties while gaining a reputation as a detailed teacher and strong communicator. His transition to the NFL has been seamless, and league circles have taken notice of how quickly he adapted to the pro game.

For the Browns, this request presents an interesting situation. On one hand, it reinforces the idea that the coaching staff, particularly on defense, is respected across the league. On the other hand, losing Banda would be a real blow to continuity, especially as the organization works through another major transition at head coach.

For Banda, the opportunity is significant. A defensive coordinator role would represent a major step forward in his career, and the Cowboys are clearly doing their homework. For the Browns, it is another reminder that when you build something that works, the rest of the league eventually comes calling.

