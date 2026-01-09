Former GM Sends Warning About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns continue to face major questions at quarterback heading into the 2026 season, and one former NFL general manager believes the situation is far from settled. During a recent appearance on CBS Sports’ ‘With the First Pick,’ former Titans GM Ran Carthon offered his take on how the Browns may approach their quarterback room, especially when it comes to Deshaun Watson.

Carthon made it clear that while outside speculation has focused heavily on young quarterbacks and potential draft additions, Watson should not be dismissed so quickly.

In fact, Carthon suggested that Watson could win the starting quarterback job next season.

“I don’t know that they are gonna roll with either one of these rookies. But, for whatever reason, I get a feel of don’t sleep on Deshaun Watson. Because of the money they owe him, they have to pay it regardless. So, I don’t think Deshaun Watson is just going to come into camp and lie down and allow these rookies to beat him out. If they make it an open competition, Deshaun Watson legitimately has a chance to win it,” Carthon said.

If the Browns truly bring in multiple quarterbacks into camp and label it an open competition, Watson will likely have an opportunity.

At the same time, the Browns are clearly preparing for multiple paths forward. The uncertainty at quarterback is part of a larger organizational reset that includes a new head coach and an offensive overhaul. That makes the handling of Watson even more complicated, as the next coaching staff will play a major role in determining how the competition is structured and evaluated.

Carthon’s warning does not mean Watson is guaranteed anything. It does, however, reinforce that the Browns cannot simply assume the position will resolve itself through youth alone. If Watson enters camp healthy and motivated, the scenario may be far more competitive than many expect.

As the Browns continue navigating one of the most pivotal offseasons in recent franchise history, the quarterback conversation remains a big question mark. And according to Carthon, writing off Deshaun Watson too early could be a mistake.

