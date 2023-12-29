Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco ‘Special’

The Cleveland Browns made the right call.

They needed someone who had experience, someone who wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the pressure, and they called Joe Flacco.

That seemed kind of laughable at first, not only because of his history with the Baltimore Ravens but also because he was far from his prime.

Flacco has shut down all doubts about his game from the very moment he set foot in Berea.

With that in mind, FS1’s Craig Carton wanted to give him his flowers for becoming the first QB to throw for 300 yards or more against the New York Jets’ elite defense since Tom Brady did it in 2021 in Week 17 (via The Carton Show on Twitter).

"Joe Flacco is the first quarterback to throw for 300 yards against the Jets defense since Tom Brady did it in 2021 in Week 17. That's how special Joe Flacco is." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/bK8o7ZwO4U — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) December 29, 2023

Even if the Jets are already out of playoff contention and may not have played with the same intensity they usually do on the defensive side of the field, that’s still a remarkable feature.

We’re talking about a 38-year-old guy who wasn’t even signed to a practice squad roster two months ago, and he has 13 touchdown passes in the month of December alone.

Flacco has as many TD passes in five weeks as Kenny Pickett has in 25 career games.

He didn’t look good in his final year with the New York Jets, but he insisted that he still had more left to give.

No team was interested in his services when he reached out to them; no team but the Browns.

Now, he’s back in the playoffs and with a legitimate chance to make some noise out of the AFC North.