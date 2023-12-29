Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco ‘Special’

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco ‘Special’

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made the right call.

They needed someone who had experience, someone who wouldn’t be overwhelmed by the pressure, and they called Joe Flacco.

That seemed kind of laughable at first, not only because of his history with the Baltimore Ravens but also because he was far from his prime.

Flacco has shut down all doubts about his game from the very moment he set foot in Berea.

With that in mind, FS1’s Craig Carton wanted to give him his flowers for becoming the first QB to throw for 300 yards or more against the New York Jets’ elite defense since Tom Brady did it in 2021 in Week 17 (via The Carton Show on Twitter).

Even if the Jets are already out of playoff contention and may not have played with the same intensity they usually do on the defensive side of the field, that’s still a remarkable feature.

We’re talking about a 38-year-old guy who wasn’t even signed to a practice squad roster two months ago, and he has 13 touchdown passes in the month of December alone.

Flacco has as many TD passes in five weeks as Kenny Pickett has in 25 career games.

He didn’t look good in his final year with the New York Jets, but he insisted that he still had more left to give.

No team was interested in his services when he reached out to them; no team but the Browns.

Now, he’s back in the playoffs and with a legitimate chance to make some noise out of the AFC North.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

10 seconds ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

54 mins ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

1 day ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

4 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

5 days ago

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

No more pages to load