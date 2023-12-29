Browns Nation

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

By

Cleveland Browns defenders
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to prove a lot of people wrong.

Even with a healthy Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, some doubted Kevin Stefanski’s team’s ability to get the job done and make the playoffs this season.

Fast forward to today, and they’re all riding the Browns bandwagon, as they’ve just become a team that’s so easy to root for.

The Browns overcame every single challenge that was put in front of them to reach the playoffs.

No star running back, a banged-up roster, a staring quarterback who refused to play, and four different gunslingers under center.

That’s why Fox Sports’ analyst Nick Wright had to admit he was “cartoonishly wrong” about the Browns’ season and the whole AFC North picture (via Nick Wright on Twitter).

Wright predicted that the Browns would finish fourth in their division and that they wouldn’t even make the playoffs, adding that the Baltimore Ravens wouldn’t make the promised land either and showing some concerns about their offense and defense.

Wright said that they wouldn’t have the same Deshaun Watson of old, so that was reason alone for them to miss the postseason.

This team had four different quarterbacks win at least one game for them, and Joe Flacco has played better than Watson.

At the end of the day, this Browns team proved that all the talk about the vibes in the locker room being different this season wasn’t just a fluke.

They still have some work left to do, but they’ve already proved most of their doubters wrong, and they haven’t even suited up for the playoffs yet.

