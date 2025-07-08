Browns Could Have Interest In Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 season as the NFL’s second-worst team, leaving little room for optimism heading into 2025.

The roster’s top-heavy salary structure continues to limit flexibility, with cap relief unlikely to arrive soon.

Questions remain about the receiver group, particularly when it comes to elite, proven talent.

That’s where Terry McLaurin’s name has surfaced in trade discussions. With the Washington Commanders’ wideout facing an uncertain future, speculation around a potential Browns trade continues to build.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently addressed the growing buzz surrounding the McLaurin trade rumors.

“Once a Terry McLaurin comes along, you have to at least consider it. You have to at least look into it. Weigh the pros and cons and determine what that might look like over the next four years or something like that. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t get the sense right now that they’re looking to add a big, high-priced receiver,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan’s ‘Talking Heads’.

McLaurin enters the final year of his $68 million contract at age 30.

Spotrac estimates his market value at $93 million over three years, and recent reports say that he and the Commanders are struggling to find common ground.

That disconnect creates a potential opening for a team ready to make a bold move.

Could Cleveland be that team? Adding McLaurin would instantly transform the Browns’ receiving corps, which currently features Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, and emerging talent Jamari Thrash, among others.

What they lack is a proven, game-breaking presence. With 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, McLaurin fits that description perfectly.

His crisp route-running, deep-threat ability, and knack for winning contested catches would immediately elevate the offense alongside young quarterbacks like Sanders or Kenny Pickett.

McLaurin’s arrival would create more opportunities across the middle while his leadership qualities would align with Kevin Stefanski’s culture-first approach.

The question remains whether Cleveland’s front office views him as worth the investment.

