Dan Orlovsky Knows Exactly What The Browns Must Do In NFL Draft

The debate over what the Cleveland Browns should do with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft has been ongoing for months. Everyone has an opinion. But Dan Orlovsky believes the answer is simple.

The Browns need a left tackle and a wide receiver, in that order, and the reasoning goes deeper than just filling roster holes.

“I think those two first-round picks should be tackle and wide receiver. If the Browns want to truly gauge what Shedeur Sanders is, unless you improve the protection and the perimeter skill players, you’re not going to get a fair evaluation. I think left tackle, absolutely. They have Jerry Jeudy, nice player, but he’s not a burner, so I think there has to be a vertical element at that WR spot at 24. Left tackle and wide receiver should be their two first-rounders,” Orlovsky said.

"If the Browns want to truly gauge what Shedeur Sanders is … left tackle and wide receiver should be their [two first-round picks]." —@danorlovsky7 on what the Browns should prioritize in the first round of the NFL draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/O9UOucpZMU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 21, 2026

If Shedeur Sanders is going to compete for the starting job in 2026 and potentially take that job, the organization needs to know what they actually have. You cannot evaluate a quarterback accurately when the protection is a problem and there is nothing to stretch the field.

The offensive line situation in Cleveland has been a mess for years. The Browns surrendered 51 sacks in 2025, which is a staggering number that puts any quarterback at a disadvantage before the ball is even snapped. Left tackle in particular is a position of urgent need, and the draft is the right place to address it. Dawand Jones has a significant injury history and has yet to stay healthy through a full season, which makes finding a long-term answer there a priority that cannot be pushed to later rounds.

On the receiver side, Jerry Jeudy is a quality player, but he struggled mightily last season. A receiver who can threaten vertically changes the entire equation for whoever is under center.

This is not a new conversation for Browns fans. The need for a legitimate No. 1 receiver has been discussed for years. The difference now is that the draft capital is actually in place to do something about it. Cleveland holds picks six and 24 in the first round, which gives them real flexibility to address both positions if the board cooperates.

The picks are there. The need is obvious. Now it is time to execute.

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Analyst Reveals 'Best-Case Scenario' For Browns In NFL Draft