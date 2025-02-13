Dan Orlovsky Links Browns To Star WR

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads as they eye a potential rebuild, with quarterback stability topping their priority list for 2025.

But success for any new QB hinges on more than just their own talent – the Browns need to bolster key positions around them.

Enter Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers’ versatile playmaker who’s now officially on the trade market.

According to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, Cleveland could emerge as a serious contender for Samuel’s services, potentially transforming their offensive outlook.

During a recent segment on ESPN’s NFL Live, Orlovsky shared his thoughts:

“Is he the Deebo Samuel of 2019-20-21? I don’t know. But I do think the versatility that he can be used in a Cleveland Browns type of offense could be a big benefit for an offense and a young quarterback.”

The Browns aren’t alone in their potential pursuit of Samuel, though.

Orlovsky noted that both the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers might join the chase, given their need for additional firepower.

An intriguing subplot to this potential trade scenario involves Myles Garrett’s future in Cleveland.

With reports suggesting Garrett wants out due to doubts about the Browns’ Super Bowl aspirations, acquiring a dynamic weapon like Samuel could shift the narrative.

However, the situation is complicated by both teams having star players seeking new beginnings.

Given Cleveland’s limited resources, a direct player swap might be the most practical solution.

One possible trade package could see the San Francisco 49ers offering their 2025 first- and second-round picks alongside Samuel in exchange for Garrett.

For the Browns, this could be an attractive proposition, especially considering how Garrett’s trade request has diminished their leverage.

