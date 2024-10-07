Dan Orlovsky Says Browns Have ‘Worst Situation In Pro Sports’

The reviews of the Cleveland Browns’ latest performance continue to roll in, and none of them have been positive.

Cleveland dropped its third consecutive game to the Washington Commanders by a 34-13 score, and the game was never as close as the lopsided score indicated.

The Browns fell to 1-4 on the season, and analysts across the board are weighing in on Cleveland’s miserable start to the year.

On “Get Up” Monday morning, analyst Dan Orlovsky did not hold back when evaluating the Browns after their Week 5 beating.

“The Cleveland Browns are in the worst situation in pro sports,” Orlovsky said during the video clip, adding, “They’re done and so is Deshaun Watson.”

Dan Orlovsky: "The Cleveland Browns are in the worst situation in pro spots. They're done and so is Deshaun Watson. If you want to see a situation where the head coach has absolutely no say over who's playing on the field, it's happening in Cleveland." pic.twitter.com/d2usCpqLYT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2024

Orlovsky also said he believes that head coach Kevin Stefanski has no control over playing Watson this season.

“If you want to see a situation where the head coach has absolutely no say over who’s playing on the field, it’s happening in Cleveland,” he surmised.

The analyst said the new-look offense that Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey implemented this offseason is nothing like the one that helped the Browns make two playoff runs over the past four years.

Orlovsky has provided several hot takes on the Browns this season, and his latest is one the fans are opening discussing after a season that started with aspirations of a Super Bowl run has delved into one that has fans talking about a top-10 draft position.

Cleveland and Watson will have another opportunity to change people’s opinions as the team travels to Philadelphia this week to play against the Eagles.

