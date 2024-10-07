Terry Bradshaw Rips Deshaun Watson After Sunday’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem.

Fans believe it’s time to pull the plug on the Deshaun Watson experiment, and the fact that he hasn’t been benched by now makes it seem as if the decision to play may not be coming from the coaching staff.

Watson hasn’t been good since he arrived in Berea.

Outside of that comeback win vs. the Baltimore Ravens last season, he’s struggled to regain the elite level of play he showed in Houston, and he’s playing at perhaps his worst level right now.

That’s why Terry Bradshaw has finally had it with him.

Following the 13-34 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend claimed that it was time to “put him down.”

Notably, Howie Long jokingly stated that he didn’t have to be so drastic, as they could just sit him (via Marcus D3’s X account).

All jokes aside, Watson hasn’t proven he deserves to be on the field right now.

Of course, that’s not an easy decision to make when the guy is making $230 million fully guaranteed.

But if the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young just 18 games into his pro career, perhaps it’s time the Browns also make a business decision.

Watson struggled mightily again in the loss, completing 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown while also being sacked seven times in the game.

At 1-4, the Browns’ postseason hopes are barely hanging on, which gives the team even less of an incentive to have Watson out there.

It might be now or never for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

