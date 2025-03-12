Dan Orlovsky Urges Browns To Make 2 Big Moves

The Cleveland Browns dodged a major bullet when star defensive end Myles Garrett, who recently demanded a trade, agreed to a huge new contract extension, although some are now criticizing him after he said he wanted to play for a winning team.

The Browns are far from being a winning team, and their biggest need is a legitimate quarterback, although many don’t expect them to take one with the No. 2 pick in next month’s NFL draft.

Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” that the Browns can “compete” if they sign veteran QB Russell Wilson and draft Travis Hunter, the talented wide receiver/cornerback from the University of Colorado.

“This is a team, because of their talent, that can absolutely compete if Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback with the addition of a threat like Travis Hunter.”

Wilson isn’t the bona fide star he was several years ago when he made the Pro Bowl nine times in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, but Orlovsky feels he would fit in with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

The future Hall of Famer spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Denver Broncos, and after both those seasons didn’t go well, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

With Pittsburgh, he threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games (he missed the first six games with a calf ailment) and helped the team finish 10-7 and make the playoffs.

At age 36, he would be nothing more than a stopgap solution, but the hope is that he would do for the Browns what Joe Flacco did late in 2023 when Flacco helped them win four games in a row and make the playoffs despite several key injuries.

