Browns Executive Named As A ‘Free Agency Winner’

The Cleveland Browns just weathered a big storm.

More specifically, Andrew Berry did.

The Browns’ GM managed to keep Myles Garrett around, even after weeks of speculation and a public standoff.

That’s why Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com believes that Berry is one of the biggest winners of free agency so far:

“Garrett won with his bank account. Berry won by restoring order to his team. Next up: Figuring out a plan at QB, where trade acquisition Kenny Pickett will surely be just one piece of the puzzle, potentially along with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft,” Chadiha wrote.

It’s hard to disagree with that statement.

Berry isn’t the most popular figure among the fans; GMs rarely are.

Then again, losing his star player’s confidence was a massive blow.

Garrett’s trade request essentially stated that he didn’t trust Berry or the front office to make the right moves to lead this team to Super Bowl contention now or in the foreseeable future.

Of course, there’s nothing $40 million a year and $123 million fully guaranteed can’t do to change someone’s mind.

With Garrett staying, the Browns have a shot at contending.

If he left, they would’ve had no choice but to rebuild.

Also, it would’ve pretty much let every other free agent out there know that the Browns weren’t serious about contending right now.

