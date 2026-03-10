Dan Orlovsky Urges Former First-Round QB To Avoid Browns

Now that the NFL’s legal tampering period has started, fans have started getting antsy for their favorite team to start making big moves. Thus far, some teams have been more aggressive than others, while others are taking a more passive approach, letting the right players fall their way in good time.

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been sitting on their hands by any means, adding players on both sides of the ball. One position they haven’t touched, at least to this point, is quarterback.

Their plans are currently unknown at the position, as they could either pursue someone in free agency or the draft, or stay pat with who they already have on the roster. One of the most interesting quarterbacks on the market is Kyler Murray, who is going to be out of Arizona in the coming days.

Some people have mentioned Murray as a potential option to take over as the Browns’ QB, but others have indicated that he’ll have better luck elsewhere. Analyst and former QB Dan Orlovsky falls into that second camp, giving brutal honesty on a recent segment of Get Up on ESPN.

“Where else would you want to go that even sniffs Minnesota? Don’t want to go to Pittsburgh, don’t want to go to the Jets, don’t want to go to Cleveland, not going to go to Atlanta,” Orlovsky said.

As Orlovsky mentioned, Minnesota seems to be the best landing spot for Murray, at least on paper. Justin Jefferson is still WR1 in this offense, they have a solid offensive line, and a head coach in Kevin O’Connell who is consistently held in high regard by his peers, players, and analysts around the league.

With all of that said, if Murray has a choice in the matter, Cleveland might not be the highest priority on his list. It’s no secret that they have their fair share of offensive challenges, and if they don’t add any other skill-position players, Jerry Jeudy will likely be on an island in the wide receiver room.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns do on offense over the next few months, and the adjustments they’ll make to give appeal for prospective players to join this roster, no matter what position they play.

