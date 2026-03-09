Browns Sign Former Jets All-Pro Linebacker

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, March 9, 2026
The Cleveland Browns moved quickly to address their linebacker position after losing Devin Bush in free agency.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland is signing former New York Jets All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million.

“BREAKING: The Browns are signing former Jets All-Pro LB Quincy Williams to a 2-year deal worth up to $17M,” Schultz reported.

The move came shortly after the Browns lost Bush earlier in the day. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bush agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chicago Bears that includes $21 million guaranteed.

Bush had been one of Cleveland’s most productive defensive players during the 2025 season, recording career highs with 125 tackles and three interceptions. The Browns had been hoping to retain him, but the Bears ultimately secured the veteran linebacker with a larger deal.

Cleveland’s response was to add a proven playmaker in Williams.

The 29-year-old linebacker earned All-Pro honors during his time with the Jets and has been known as one of the more physical and energetic defenders in the league. Williams has consistently been among the NFL’s best tacklers and has developed a reputation for making impact plays in both the run game and pass coverage.

Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams eventually found his stride after joining the Jets. Over the past several seasons, he became a centerpiece of New York’s defense.

The Browns appear to be counting on him to bring that same intensity to Cleveland.

Adding Williams could help stabilize the middle of the defense after Bush’s departure while giving the Browns an experienced linebacker capable of stepping into a major role immediately.

With free agency just beginning, Cleveland continues reshaping its roster on both sides of the ball. But replacing Bush with an accomplished defender like Williams may end up being one of the team’s most important defensive moves of the offseason.

