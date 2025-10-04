Dan Orlovsky Uses 2 Words To Describe His Dillon Gabriel Expectations

The Cleveland Browns will start rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Week 5 against Minnesota as their search for stability at the position continues.

At Oklahoma, UCF, and Oregon, Gabriel showed strong pocket presence and an accurate arm that attracted NFL scouts.

However, adjusting to NFL defenses presents a significant challenge, and his success will depend on how quickly he adapts.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky isn’t expecting fireworks from Gabriel in his first start against the Vikings. He used two words to describe his outlook for the rookie’s performance.

“I think my expectations are ‘low and realistic,” Orlovsky said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"The number one thing for this Browns offense is gonna be how much do they move Dillion Gabriel around.. How well can he operate the play action as well because he did it well in the preseason" @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/IyPaUf0WRQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2025

Orlovsky points to Minnesota’s defense as a nightmare matchup, especially if Gabriel struggles on early downs or holds the ball too long.

Without quick throws and yards after the catch, he believes the offense will fall into trouble against the Vikings’ blitz packages.

The key is how much Kevin Stefanski leans on movement and play-action, which are foundational to this scheme but have been weaknesses all season.

Gabriel impressed in that area during the preseason despite rarely running play-action in college, making designed movement critical to help him escape pressure.

Screens and high-percentage completions will also matter as he tries to build rhythm early.

Gabriel’s performance this week could shape Cleveland’s quarterback plans for the rest of the season.

His development trajectory and chemistry with key receivers become even more important amid the team’s injury issues.

The game will serve as an effective barometer for evaluating Gabriel’s readiness in high-pressure NFL environments and the Browns’ overall outlook moving forward.

NEXT:

Browns Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Vikings Game