David Njoku Admits He ‘Can’t Stand’ AFC North Rival

The AFC North has hosted one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL for many seasons.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated this division mainly over the past decade, the other teams aren’t giving up without a fight.

The Baltimore Ravens have started to come into their own, winning the division and securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals have also had recent success in recent years, but with Joe Burrow’s injury last year, they weren’t as good as they were in 2022.

All of the teams in the division are seemingly getting better, but for the Cleveland Browns, one foe stands out more than the others.

David Njoku recently spoke out about this in a podcast shared by Browns Fan UK on Twitter.

“Steelers are really… I just can’t stand them.”

For whatever reason, the rivalry between the Browns and the Steelers continues to be one of the most heated in the league.

If Njoku’s comments are any indication, the two games between these teams in 2024 should provide some fireworks and enhanced entertainment for the fanbase.

It will be interesting to see how the standings look for the AFC North next year and what team will end up as the division leader.

The Ravens are poised to repeat their title, but with every team, including the Browns, adding significant players to their roster, this division could be in for a major shakeup.

One of the biggest questions for the Browns to answer is regarding Deshaun Watson’s health, which could very well determine the trajectory of this team next season.

