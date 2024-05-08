The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Being A Browns Fan And Possible Super Bowl Run

Fans of the Cleveland Browns come from all walks of life, including those who might take long walks to squared circles.

That’s the case for one of Cleveland’s own WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

The WWE star stopped by the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Wednesday to talk with the show’s hosts about his experience with the Browns as a fan and his expectations for the team this season.

“The things that we’ve had to go through as a city and being Browns fans, it’s been a lot; it’s been a doozy,” Mizanin said (via Twitter).

Mizanin praised the team’s current roster, explaining that the quality of players across all positions has improved significantly during his time as a Browns fan.

The WWE star set his expectations for this year, telling viewers he felt Cleveland is a “Super Bowl caliber team.”

Mizanin specifically noted the offense, adding that the team acquired multiple weapons to achieve a championship run.

Defensively, the Browns return a strong unit, the wrestler said.

Mizanin also praised head coach Kevin Stefanski, telling the hosts that he feels Cleveland’s fanbase is confident in his ability to lead the team on a deep playoff run.

Further, the wrestler said he was excited about the draft as the team needed to find backup players, emphasizing Cleveland has experienced “a lot of injuries” to their star athletes over the past two decades.

Mizanin appeared on the show to promote his company’s Summer Slam event that will be held inside Cleveland Browns Stadium this August.

