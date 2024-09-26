David Njoku Returns To Practice With Noticeable Change

For the first time since Week 1, Browns tight end David Njoku returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl tight end was able to go through some drills on a limited basis, giving fans hope the talented receiver will be back on the field this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Analyst Jeff Schudel revealed one reason why Njoku may not return to competition this week, however.

In his X post, Schudel revealed a big change that Njoku displayed during his one-on-one practice session Thursday afternoon.

“David Njoku practiced on a limited basis with the Browns today,” Schudel captioned the video of Njoku, adding, “Notice how his ankle is heavily taped.”

David Njoku practiced on a limited basis with the #Browns today. He missed the last two games with right ankle injury. Notice how his ankle is heavily taped. pic.twitter.com/Aw9H1aNTiu — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 26, 2024

Indeed, Njoku’s right ankle had tape above the top part of his ankle that extended just below the start of his calf.

The tape was also covering much of his shoe, a typical indication that the player was attempting to keep pressure on his ankle.

In the video, Njoku is seen running through a cone drill two separate times before catching a pass from one of the Browns’ staff members assisting the tight end.

Neither drill shows the tight end attempting to cut with his right foot – where the injury is – as he plants his left foot before making a move backward toward the football.

Last season, Njoku earned his Pro Bowl nod by catching a career-best 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that ranked either first or second on the team in 2023.

This year, Njoku had caught four passes for 44 yards before leaving the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

