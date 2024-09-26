Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Resting Due To Foot Injury

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with more injuries over the past two years than some teams will experience over the next five seasons.

More than a dozen starters were seriously injured last year, missing more than half of the 2023 regular season.

Coming into their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns’ injury report listing is expected to grow to 17 players on Thursday while another dozen players are on the Injured Reserve (IR) list after last Sunday’s contest.

One of those players is Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett has been battling a nagging injury this season, fighting through foot pain that has limited his time in every game this season.

When asked Thursday if rest would help his injury heal faster, Garrett smiled before giving his response.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared on X what Garrett said as the defensive end plans to push through the pain and play on Sunday against the Raiders.

“Maybe,” Garrett began, adding, “That’s what the bye week is for.”

Garrett left no doubt that he will participate in the games if he’s healthy despite his nagging injuries that are now creeping up his legs.

His battle has earned his coaches and teammates praise, especially defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

In a press conference Thursday, Schwartz called Garrett “a warrior” who will “give it everything he has.”

Garrett will attempt to add to his totals this week against a Las Vegas offense that has offensive lineman issues, too.

The Raiders have multiple athletes battling through their own injuries, including starting tackle Thayer Munford Jr.

