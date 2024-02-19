Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
David Njoku (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For years, Cleveland Browns fans booed and cursed Joe Flacco out.

He led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win and beat the Browns more often than not, boasting an 18-3 record against them.

That’s why not many people were thrilled to know that Flacco, of all people, was going to be the Browns’ savior last season.

Add the fact that he was sitting on his couch for months before getting that call from Andrew Berry to the mix, and it was even less encouraging.

Recently, even TE David Njoku admitted that he wasn’t so sure about the signing at first.

Talking on the “Green Light Podcast with Chris Long”, the tight end jokingly said that he had to make sure Flacco wasn’t an undercover opp, given his past as divisional foes (via uSTADIUM on Twitter).

Still, he acknowledged the veteran quarterback was actually a blessing for them, adding that he hopes he stays in Cleveland.

Njoku says they hit it off right away and developed strong chemistry, up to the point where he just felt like he knew when he was going to throw him the ball.

Flacco helped Njoku put up the best numbers of his career, and he became a primary target for him in the passing game.

The veteran gunslinger wasn’t afraid to let the pigskin rip down the field, and Njoku proved that he could and should have a bigger role going forward.

Now, Flacco will have a decision to make about his future, and he knows his chances to play in Cleveland will be slim, but he became a favorite in the locker room, so the players will hope he runs it back.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Brazil flag

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

9 mins ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

1 hour ago

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson's Comeback

1 day ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

1 day ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Takes Issue With Teams Having Better Super Bowl Chances Than Browns

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

2 days ago

browns helmets

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Notable Honor To Myles Garrett After 2023 NFL Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Says Browns Should Trade Deshaun Watson To NFC East Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Has Reportedly Made A Decision About Returning To Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Can't Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

5 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Reveals Browns' Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

5 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

5 days ago

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

No more pages to load