David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

For years, Cleveland Browns fans booed and cursed Joe Flacco out.

He led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win and beat the Browns more often than not, boasting an 18-3 record against them.

That’s why not many people were thrilled to know that Flacco, of all people, was going to be the Browns’ savior last season.

Add the fact that he was sitting on his couch for months before getting that call from Andrew Berry to the mix, and it was even less encouraging.

Recently, even TE David Njoku admitted that he wasn’t so sure about the signing at first.

Talking on the “Green Light Podcast with Chris Long”, the tight end jokingly said that he had to make sure Flacco wasn’t an undercover opp, given his past as divisional foes (via uSTADIUM on Twitter).

#Browns TE David Njoku had to make sure Joe Flacco wasn’t an undercover opp when he signed with Cleveland last season 😂 (@greenlight). pic.twitter.com/YAxEKgOEDn — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 19, 2024

Still, he acknowledged the veteran quarterback was actually a blessing for them, adding that he hopes he stays in Cleveland.

Njoku says they hit it off right away and developed strong chemistry, up to the point where he just felt like he knew when he was going to throw him the ball.

Flacco helped Njoku put up the best numbers of his career, and he became a primary target for him in the passing game.

The veteran gunslinger wasn’t afraid to let the pigskin rip down the field, and Njoku proved that he could and should have a bigger role going forward.

Now, Flacco will have a decision to make about his future, and he knows his chances to play in Cleveland will be slim, but he became a favorite in the locker room, so the players will hope he runs it back.