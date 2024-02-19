Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

By

Brazil flag
(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had quite a complicated start to the 2023 campaign.

They had to play multiple divisional games in the first six weeks of the season.

Now, things could get as tough — if not more — to kick off the upcoming season.

According to NFL insider Peter King, there’s a big chance the Browns will begin their campaign in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that in mind, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan points out on Twitter that, should that happen, the Browns would most likely play two or maybe even three consecutive road games to start the season.

He states that with a concert scheduled for September 13 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the team obviously won’t be able to play there in Week 2.

Kevin Stefanski’s team endured every single ounce of adversity that came their way last season.

They were the most resilient group in the league by a mile, and while they weren’t able to finish the job in the playoffs, they still left a great impression among their fans and opponents.

Still, they fared much better at home than on the road, especially on defense, and starting the season with three consecutive road games is far from ideal.

Schedule-makers might consider making things up for them by giving them several consecutive home games later in the season, which would clearly help even things out, but that’s just wishful thinking.

Whatever the case, this Browns team will look to build from last season’s momentum and make a statement regardless of the circumstances.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

1 hour ago

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson's Comeback

1 day ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

1 day ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Takes Issue With Teams Having Better Super Bowl Chances Than Browns

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

2 days ago

browns helmets

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Notable Honor To Myles Garrett After 2023 NFL Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Says Browns Should Trade Deshaun Watson To NFC East Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Has Reportedly Made A Decision About Returning To Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message On New Browns O-Line Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reacts To Wild Valentine's Day Card Referring To His Accident

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Can't Help But Laugh At Former Teammate

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

5 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Reveals Browns' Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

5 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To AFC Rival

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear on Ken Dorsey

6 days ago

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

No more pages to load