Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

The Cleveland Browns had quite a complicated start to the 2023 campaign.

They had to play multiple divisional games in the first six weeks of the season.

Now, things could get as tough — if not more — to kick off the upcoming season.

According to NFL insider Peter King, there’s a big chance the Browns will begin their campaign in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that in mind, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan points out on Twitter that, should that happen, the Browns would most likely play two or maybe even three consecutive road games to start the season.

“Feeling good about Cleveland-Philadelphia in Brazil on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6” IF this happens, #Browns will open season with 2, maybe 3 straight road games. Sept. 13 concert means they can’t play at home Week 2. https://t.co/mmCnV2DUZV — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) February 19, 2024

He states that with a concert scheduled for September 13 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the team obviously won’t be able to play there in Week 2.

Kevin Stefanski’s team endured every single ounce of adversity that came their way last season.

They were the most resilient group in the league by a mile, and while they weren’t able to finish the job in the playoffs, they still left a great impression among their fans and opponents.

Still, they fared much better at home than on the road, especially on defense, and starting the season with three consecutive road games is far from ideal.

Schedule-makers might consider making things up for them by giving them several consecutive home games later in the season, which would clearly help even things out, but that’s just wishful thinking.

Whatever the case, this Browns team will look to build from last season’s momentum and make a statement regardless of the circumstances.