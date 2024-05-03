David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question

A running joke about the Cleveland Browns has been their struggles to find a solution at the quarterback position, an issue the Browns have faced for the past two decades.

Heading into his eighth season with the team, Browns tight end David Njoku knows this struggle all too well as 12 different athletes have lined up under center during his time with the team.

In a light-hearted interview that The Cleveland Pulse shared on Twitter, Njoku was asked to name every quarterback that had thrown him a touchdown pass during his playing time in the NFL, a query that was visibly a struggle for the tight end.

David Njoku is becoming a Clevelander right before our eyes 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ExrnVeLyD — The Cleveland Pulse (@PulseCleveland) May 2, 2024

The unidentified interviewer in this video clip begins by telling Njoku that the tight end had caught touchdown passes from seven different quarterbacks in the NFL before asking him to identify those individuals.

“Seven, huh,” Njoku questions.

“I mean, it is the Browns,” the reporter deadpans in response.

Njoku responded that the interviewer was lucky he was from the “UM” – the University of Miami – or else he would have hit the man “with a nice little uppercut,” Njoku said with a laugh.

The attendees can be heard laughing as Njoku names DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan, the quarterbacks who started games for Cleveland during his rookie season in 2017.

Njoku then names three quarterbacks who started last season – Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and P.J. Walker – before naming Baker Mayfield.

The final name stumped Njoku, and when the interviewer identified Jacoby Brissett, Njoku reacted to the name as the attendees laughed at his reaction.

