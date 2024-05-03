Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 3, 2024
Analyst Believes 1 Key Position Is Browns’ Potential Weakness

By
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

With the majority of their offense and defense returning in 2024, the Cleveland Browns have been on most analyst lists as a team that should make a return trip to the AFC playoffs.

This offseason, the Browns added depth with athletes on the offensive line and at the receiver positions while the defensive unit added Michael Hall Jr. to the fold via a second-round draft pick.

When analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber was asked to pick out a potential weakness for the upcoming year, the outspoken pundit quickly pointed to one group.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on Twitter a video clip of the segment as Gerstenhaber told viewers that the quarterback position – and especially its starter Deshaun Watson – was the area of concern he had heading into the 2024 season.

“While we still hope he’s the guy that they traded for, we’ve seen nothing of that in this time,” Gerstenhaber said of Watson.

He said that Watson has not been a “difference maker” at the quarterback position since his last full season of action in Houston.

The analyst noted that the team added former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, but his addition would not be significant.

Without Watson under center, the team would be able to make the playoffs but little else should Winston helm the offense, Gerstenhaber surmised.

Watson is the only player on the team that has a chance to be an elite quarterback, the analyst concluded.

Gerstenhaber said that the only other position group that he believes could be a weakness is the linebacker position with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as the only athlete at linebacker that could be a difference maker.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation