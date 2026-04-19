Dawand Jones Gives Shoutout To Browns Fans At Local Event

With just days to go until the NFL Draft, it’s easy for Cleveland Browns fans to be fired up about this portion of the NFL calendar. They may not have had much to get excited about over the past couple of regular seasons, but with two first-rounders coming up for GM Andrew Berry, who will be looking to build off of last year’s exceptional draft class, it’s a pivotal draft that could establish the next great era of Browns football.

Fans should savor the draft while it’s here, because afterwards, there is still a long way to go before anything football-related is on the schedule. Of course, there’s plenty of time for other festivities, which left tackle Dawand Jones recently partook in.

Supercross recently took over Huntington Bank Field, and they were nice enough to invite Jones to play a role in the event. The Browns shared a clip on X of Jones getting on the microphone and telling the drivers to start their engines. He also had a message for Browns fans.

“Here we go Brownies, here we go. Here we go Brownies, here we go. Start your engines,” Jones said.

Jones once again looked good and showed off a notable physique change from the last time Browns fans saw him in game action. It could be from the pickup basketball he has been playing, but whatever he is doing, it’s working.

It’s a crucial offseason for Jones because his role as the starting left tackle is in jeopardy. It is widely assumed that the Browns will select a new left tackle with one of their two first-round picks, which would relegate Jones back to the bench.

It’s not the timeline Browns fans wanted, but after suffering consecutive season-ending lower body injuries over the last two years, the Browns don’t have reason to believe that Jones can be relied upon for a full 17-game season. The Browns have been linked to just about every potential first-round tackle, so it would be shocking if Jones isn’t facing some stiff competition for his job in Week 1.

For now, it’s great to see him focusing on getting in shape and enjoying his offseason. That’s all fans can hope for, and if there is a new left tackle for him to compete with, it will be encouraging to see him put up a fight to keep his job.

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