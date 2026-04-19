Former NFL QB Gives Shedeur Sanders A Major Endorsement

The quarterback competition the Cleveland Browns are planning to hold between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will be based on more than just their playing ability. With a new head coach in Todd Monken, the player who best fits and more quickly learns his offensive system will have a significant advantage.

Watson does have three legitimate Pro Bowl selections in his past, however, that was years ago with the Houston Texans. Sanders had an uninspiring rookie season, but he could put himself in the early lead by taking the right steps during the rest of the offseason.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently named Sanders as the quarterback who fits Monken’s system the best and gives him a chance at success in his first season as an NFL head coach.

“With a new head coach, with a quarterback friendly offense, I just think that Shedeur Sanders, at this point in time, is probably giving him the best chance to win,” Daniel said.

Shedeur Sanders has a chance to really cement himself as the starter this offseason & he fits Todd Monken’s offense far better than Stefanski’s system. This offseason is pivotal—master the classroom, own the install, and get comfortable. pic.twitter.com/3X2WyezzkB — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 18, 2026

To do so, Daniel said Sanders has to make the commitment off the field to have his best performance on it. That could be something of an issue, based on concerns about Sanders’ willingness to do so in the past.

“Shedeur Sanders has a chance to really cement himself as the starter this offseason, and he fits Todd Monken’s offense far better than [Kevin] Stefanski’s system. This offseason is pivotal: master the classroom, own the install, and get comfortable,” Daniel wrote on X.

Sanders does seem to be preparing himself for the physical demands of the position, based on videos he has posted to social media. As for Watson, he also seems to be healthy coming off an Achilles injury that has kept him out of action since October 2024.

Whoever the quarterback is, he is expected to get some help from the Browns’ selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. They are likely to add a wide receiver and an offensive lineman in the first round, though they could bring in top running back prospect Jeremiyah Love to diversify Monken’s offense in unique ways.

Based on how the competition plays out, Sanders could establish himself as the Browns’ QB of the future. Watson could extend his stay in Cleveland, despite long odds against that happening in the past.

This will be one of the most-watched battles in the NFL during training camp, with no one really sure how it will wind up.

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Analyst Believes One Prospect Would Elevate Browns' Offense