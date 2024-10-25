Dawand Jones Reveals His Thoughts On Making First Career Start At LT

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line continues to weather a storm of injuries as they prepare for Sunday’s clash with the Ravens.

Their struggles are evident in the numbers – sitting at 1-6, the Browns have been forced to deploy six different offensive line combinations through their first seven games of the 2024 season.

The latest shake-up comes as offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is sidelined with a knee injury after starting the previous three games.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has identified Dawand Jones as a potential replacement, which would make him the team’s third left tackle this season.

Jones appears ready to embrace the challenge. Speaking to reporters Friday in the locker room, he shared his preparation process with The Chronicle’s Scott Petrak.

“I feel good,” Jones said. “Had good preparation all week going against Myles (Garrett). He gave me great looks, I could say for sure. But getting better at practice, learning the reps and just watching other people on film was the main thing.”

#Browns Dawand Jones on preparing to make his first NFL start at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/j92TI7Sl53 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 25, 2024

The rookie has been studying the techniques of established NFL tackles who’ve made similar transitions.

“We watched a couple of good left tackles like (Tristan) Wirfs, I watched (Jordan) Mailata. Just people in the past that switched over and played left and so I just tried to put that into my game,” Jones explained.

This opportunity, though born from Wills’ injury, marks a significant moment for the Browns’ 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Jones has already proven his worth at right tackle, where he started the first five games filling in for All-Pro Jack Conklin, who was recovering from knee surgery before encountering hamstring issues.

Having undergone his own MCL surgery in December – similar to Wills – Jones now has a chance to showcase his versatility at left tackle.

